Established Multinational Investment Firm Plunges Into Bitcoin Funding Next Generation ASICs and Global Digital Currency Supercomputer Centre

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- In early 2013 Massive Luck Investments Limited, a Hong Kong based New Technology Investment Holding Group with offices in Manila, Philippines, Shanghai, China, and Dublin, Ireland, moved aggressively into the Bitcoin space by actively funding the development of next generation Bitcoin mining ASIC technology and establishing the first Global Digital Currency Supercomputer Center http://bitmine.ch http://betcoin.tm . The firm has a history of successfully investing in emerging disruptive technologies. The principals and their families were the first investors in Skype, before the ubiquitous VOIP software became a household name and was subsequently bought by Microsoft Corporation for $8.5 billion. Peter Nolan, head of PR for the Hong Kong based Investment Holding Group, explained how:
We began researching investment opportunities related to digital currencies in early 2012, and by the beginning of 2013 we made a strategic decision to aggressively move into the digital currency “Wild West”. Massive Luck Investments has identified digital currencies as a future growth area for the globally regulated traditional banking sector. Digital currencies provide traceable and expedient transfer protocols for consumers, governments, and banks, with the advantage of enabling users to conduct highly secure, low cost, instant transactions. As the world’s economies increasingly turn to e-commerce and non-physical cash transactions, the global marketplace will demand further integration of digital currencies with regulated infrastructure.
Seizing the unprecedented emerging opportunities in the Bitcoin space, Massive Luck Investments currently owns a major stake in leading cryptocurrency research and ASIC hardware construction corporation Bitmine AG formerly known as Exion Networks SA and registered in Switzerland . Massive Luck Investments seeks to transfer this Swiss engineered machinery and Intellectual Property to its manufacturing and hosting facilities in Asia. Its major partners in this venture will be world leading microchip design groups Synapse, Innosilicon, and Verisilicon, and the top global microchip manufacturer, Global Foundry. Massive Luck Investments is currently in the final stages of making pre-production arrangements of ASIC chip sets, based on the most advanced existing 28-nanometre technology, with both power consumption and hashing power characteristics significantly outperforming any existing or publicly announced Bitcoin mining ASIC technology. Some of these next generation ASICs may be made available to the public, but the great majority will be utilized in their own datacenters, for industrial scale mining.
Beyond its significant investment in next generation Bitcoin mining ASIC technology, Massive Luck Investments is also presently cooperating with the Shanghai Supercomputer Center in China in conducting digital modeling and research to optimize its future digital currency research Supercomputer design. To this end the company employs a highly qualified team of software engineers, mathematicians, network security experts, and gaming industry professionals. The aim is to design and build a world-class Supercomputing digital processing center of the same caliber found in the most advanced projects in Shanghai, Switzerland, and USA. However, this will be the world’s first Supercomputer exclusively applied to the field of cryptocurrency research. The Global Digital Currency Supercomputer Center will serve as a dedicated backbone to cryptocurrency transactions and customer service worldwide.
As a side project in its foray into the world of cryptocurrency, Massive Luck Investments has designed and developed BetCoin™ Dice – a high payout online Bitcoin dice game platform. The first phase was unveiled on August 2nd, 2013 by launching the website BetCoin ™ Dice which can be found at http://betcoindice.tm . Based on the same technology behind Satoshi Dice which sold this past June for $11.5 Million USD, BetCoin ™ Dice is unique in featuring the highest instant Bitcoin payouts in the world, the highest accepted wagers and a very low house edge. The equivalent in Bitcoin of up to $1 Million USD can be won from a $15 wager. Players can win up to several thousand Bitcoin in a single bet, becoming instant millionaires. The platform operates using an embedded algorithm, which is provably fair. Utilizing the unprecedented qualities of Bitcoin, website visitors can play from anywhere worldwide as long as they have saved the list of the betting addresses, even if the website is blocked or can’t be accessed. The service offers unrivalled anonymity, transparency, and efficiency in the Bitcoin gaming sphere. The next million dollar-grade product launch http://betcoin.tm is planned for the second week of August: www.betcoincircle.tm, and shortly thereafter – BetCoin ™ Dice is launching a full high-definition gaming suite that has no analogies in the Bitcoin industry which can be found at http://betcoin.tm
The last few months have seen a number of big players aggressively enter the rapidly evolving and growing global Bitcoin space. Massive Luck Investments’ ambitious development of next generation ASICs, a Global Digital Currency Supercomputer Center, and launching the unrivalled BetCoin ™ Dice http://betcoin.tm platform is no exception. It could be argued that the scope, scale and vision of Massive Luck Investments has no rival at the present time in the global Bitcoin ecosystem, as the firm moves to take advantage of the unprecedented emerging opportunities the disruptive cryptocurrency Bitcoin has made available to risk takers and visionaries worldwide.
To see Massive Luck Investments’ first complete Bitcoin project please go to: http://betcoin.tm
To learn more about Bitmine AG’s next generation ASIC development project please go to: http://bitmine.ch
TO LEARN MORE ABOUT MASSIVE LUCK INVESTMENTS’ AND BETCOIN.TM PLEASE CONTACT:
NAME: Mr. Peter Nolan
EMAIL: peter.nolan@betcoin.tm