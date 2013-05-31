Established Pakistani Travel Agent Mushtaq Travel Launch Dynamic Online Flight Booking Engine

Derby, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- The software has been integrated into the companies recently redeveloped website http://www.facebook.com/mushtaqtravel to provide b2c clients with live flight prices and availability and hotel reservations ticketing tool.



About Mushtaq Travel

Mushtaq Travel was established in 1981 it has been operating as a retail travel agency business specialising in money transfer and http://www.facebook.com/mushtaqtravel , India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and many other niche destinations worldwide, the business has grown steadily over the last decade and became one of the first if not currently the only independently owned IATA accredited travel agency in the City of Derby, MushtaqTravel acts as a ticketing agent for many major international airlines such as Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Turkish Airlines, Etihad Airways, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and many more. Over the last few years the company has invested in key marketing areas thanks to the emergence of ethnic radio and TV channels which have become a key advertising portal for businesses placed within the ethnic minorities in the UK. The success of the business has been laid down to its professionalism, competency and a positive approach to training and employment of industry qualified staff.



Customers are able to book flights to worldwide destinations using their newly developed Internet booking engine and pay for flights securely using debit and credit cards. The company’s website has played a key role in its success over the last few years due to its prominence within the search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing have encouraged the business to invest in online technology and software solutions, the company has also announced the development of mobile enabled applications to help customers compare and book flights using mobile and tablet devices.



In the past small travel agencies have struggled to keep pace with providing online technology and software solutions to its customers such as an internet booking engine (IBE), due to the very high costs involved it was only the large multinational corporations such as expedia and Travelocity that had implemented such solutions, however in very recent years smaller travel agents have been fortunate to be able to take advantage of the growing I.T sectors in developing countries such as India where costs are greatly reduced and savings are very significant, paving the way for small businesses such as Mushtaq Travel to outsource their web development and other I.T projects at a fraction of the cost.



For More Information Kindly Visit: http://www.facebook.com/mushtaqtravel

For Media Inquiry -

Company: Mushtaq Travel - 121 Pear Tree Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE236QF

United Kingdom

Phone: 01332 361650

Email Id: sales@mushtaqtravel.co.uk