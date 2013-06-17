Estate Agents Harrow Brian Cox & Company Opens New Office

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Around the world, many countries are experiencing success in the housing market—and the United Kingdom is no different. According to a recent article published by BBC News, house sales in the United Kingdom have risen to their highest level in more than three years, proving that the market is becoming powerful once again.



For the past 29 years, Brian Cox & Company has helped individuals in Middlesex buy and rent their dream properties. The company, whose agents are best known for selling properties in record time, specializes in many types of properties such as management facilities and residential houses. Brian Cox & Company also provides mortgage advice available on its website, brian-cox.co.uk.



Recently, Brian Cox & Company announced its decision to open another branch in central Harrow, Middlesex. Experienced director Daniel Southgate will run Brian Cox & Company’s Harrow branch.



Brian Cox & Company decided to open the new Harrow branch due to the upturn of clients who wish to view property to buy and rent in the company’s local areas. Additionally, the office in Harrow will create new employment opportunities in the local area, and frequent business will provide Brian Cox & Company with the opportunity to give back to the community.



The company now has five offices, including locations in North Greenford, Central Greenford, Northolt, and Sudbury Hill.



Clients who have used Brian Cox & Company’s services have always held the company in high regard.



“I was impressed with the quality of service from Brian Cox throughout the process of a recent property sale,” said P. Davies, a former client. “The professionalism was exemplary and manifested itself in the strong degree of commitment of all staff to the task, their responsiveness to issues, and the regular communication.”



Individuals who wish to learn more about Brian Cox & Company can visit www.brian-cox.co.uk/estate-agents-in-harrow/ for more information.



About Brian Cox & Company

Established in 1984, Directors Steve Lewis and Greg Dusgate have transformed Brian Cox & Company in a leading estate agent in Middlesex. Today, Brian Cox & Company is a thriving estate agency in all the locations that it operates within. The company is able to offer a service that is backed by genuine local knowledge and experience. Daniel Southgate is a director and leads the operations in the Harrow area. For more information, please visit http://www.brian-cox.co.uk