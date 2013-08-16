Estate Agents in East London Butler and Stag Launches New Website with Live Updates

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The London property market is one of the most intense and competitive in the world, with prices at a constant all time high and properties coming on the market only to be snapped up the very next day in some cases. When the pace of developments is as fast as this, it is essential for those interested in buying or renting properties to be alerted as soon as they come on the market. Estate agents in East London Butler and Stag have recently integrated a live update stream to their relaunched website which combines new property releases with the latest market news to give readers an edge when negotiating on properties.



The news feed, which includes latest listings for apartments, lofts and houses across a wide variety of budgets allows users to keep their finger on the pulse of the market. It also publishes regular blog posts that describe the latest trends in the housing market and explains how potential buyers and renters would be wise to take advantage of them.



The topics include everything from “Hackney Property” describing a house added to the market, to “Shoreditch is home to a new breed of celebrities” which describes the way in which the evolution of the city’s fashions and hotspots leads to rises in property prices.



A spokesperson for Butler & Stag explained, “The new website is focused on making it more intuitive for visitors to find exactly what they want, whether it’s the latest properties for sale or rent or up to the minute market news. Aesthetically it also looks stunning and the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. The live feed has been very popular. The live feed allows visitors to our site to see the newest homes, lofts and apartments we represent so that they have a better chance of getting the first viewing and making an early offer, which in the competitive property environment of London is essential in securing the best quality homes. Nothing stays on the market for long, so we make sure that the diligent people who check in regularly can get the inside edge and arrange appointments before anyone else.”



About Butler & Stag

Butler & Stag have the knowledge and experience to help clients with their next purchase or rental property. Whether they are looking for houses, lofts, or apartments in East London clients can use this expert team to assist them. At Butler & Stag customers receive the highest level of customer care any East London estate agency has to offer. For more information, please visit: http://www.butlerandstag.com/