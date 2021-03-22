Estate Management Software Market to Explore Emerging Trends of Coming Years 2020-2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Estate Management Software Market - Introduction



Estate management refers to the acquisition, appraisal, marketing, and disposal of property, and sometimes includes the management of property. Estate management comprises a wide category of commercial property such as hotels, offices, and retail development, or it can include residential property.



Estate management software helps clients to manage real estate property and assets. Estate management software has various integrated modules such as lease management, data management, help desk, and ticketing, accounts, and visitor management.



Estate management software is used by tenants and property owners to raise tickets for property issues, make payments, and to participate in property discussions.



Solution providers offer cloud based and application based modules of the software, where customers can access the estate management software on a device and upload the current photos of the property. Estate management software is also used for resident insurance, prospect screening, and is also a reliable platform for tenants.

Property owners are using advanced software platforms to manage property data and explore new properties, which is expected to help increase the demand for estate management software platforms in the near future.



Key Drivers of the Estate Management Software Market



Increasing adoption of online portals by property owners to modernize, automate, and expand their property business is expected to drive the estate management software market

Increasing demand for cloud technology in estate management software and for Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms is expected to boost the market



Increasing complexities related to facility and property management drives the demand for outsourced estate management services. This is expected to offer significant opportunities to solution providers to outsource services of estate management software.



Integration of estate management software with existing systems expected to hinder the market



Integration of estate management software with existing ERP and CRM systems are key factors that restrain the market



Estate management software are not available in standalone modules, it is integrated with different modules such as leasing, accounting, payment, and contract management. So it can be creates the integration issues with existing enterprises system which would affect performance of the system. This in turn is expected to hamper the estate management software market.



Impact of COVID 19 on the Global Estate Management Software Market



In many countries, construction work and new project development has stopped due to increasing impact of COVID-19 on construction and engineering sectors.

Property owners use estate management software to manage money transactions, for property maintenance, and to manage tenant records without contacting them personally. The ever-increasing threat of COVID-19 is projected to decrease the demand for property and construction software solutions during the forecast period. However, the increasing adoption of more online platforms among users is expected to start new trends of technology in estate management.



North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Estate Management Software Market



North America holds prominent share of the global estate management software market due to the presence of major players and availability of technical support and expertise in infrastructure.

The estate management software market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing investment by major players to provide solutions across these regions and also due to the increasing software adoption and digital transformation of construction industries and property businesses.



Key Players Operating in the Global Estate Management Software Market



Bentley Systems, Incorporated



Bentley Systems, Incorporated is a U.S. based software development company engaged in the manufacture, development, and sale of software and services for the construction, design, and operation of infrastructure. The company serves numerous industries including buildings & facilities, communications, discrete manufacturing, electric & gas utilities, mining, oil & gas, power generation, process manufacturing, and water & wastewater treatment. Bentley Systems provides managed and professional services to customers across the globe.



MRI Software, LLC



MRI Software, LLC is a global provider of investment and real estate management solutions to investors, real estate owners, and operators. The company offers a wide range of property management, financial & accounting, investment management, facilities management, and lease accounting solutions.



Other key players operating in the global estate management software market include Accruent, LLC, Altus Group Limited, RealPage, Inc., Yardi Systems Inc., SMR Group, Propertybase GmbH, Trimble Inc., and Oracle Corporation.



Global Estate Management Software Market: Research Scope



Global Estate Management Software Market, by Type



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Property Management Systems (PMS)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Others



Global Estate Management Software Market, by Application



Commercial

Residential



Global Estate Management Software Market, by End-user



Housing Associations

Property Managers/Agents

Property Investors

Others



Global Estate Management Software Market Segmentation, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Spain

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers' or customers' journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.



Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:



Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey



The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.



The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



