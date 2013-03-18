EstateGuide24 - Caribbean Real Estate in Dominican Republic

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Once thought of as merely a holiday destination, it’s now becoming a location for foreign buyers wishing to settle down and make a new life for themselves abroad. But what attracts people to buy in Dominican Republic, how easy is it to purchase and what’s it really like to live there?



The island is one of the five republics that make up Central America and is often described as a real gem of a place.



The DR people are friendly and welcoming to foreigners and the country is said to be peaceful and pleasant to live in. The varied topography offers an incredible diversity of climate. This means that there are variations in weather to suit almost everyone, from hot and humid to dry and cold, plus almost anything in between.



It is actually easy and safe to buy property here; you just need to know who you are dealing with... It’s important to look for someone who has properties that you like and seems to know what they’re doing (EstateGuide24 Real Estate)



As well as being aware of real estate agents and finding someone that seems professional, Alex suggests finding a lawyer should be high on your priority list. There are more lawyers in Dominican Republic than there are trees, from large firms to great individuals. But, as a general rule, any lawyer that charges under the average is either a very good friend or should be wary.



Currently, some of the most popular areas are located in Cabarete Realty and Sosua, only 30 miles to the big city Santiago. A three-bedroom house at Sosua was on sale for under 100k ,Hot Tropics had a luxurious four-bedroom beachfront villa in Cabarete , available for only 690.000 US$ and new properties in Santo Domingo available for between $124.000 - $178.000.



