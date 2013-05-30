Esteemed Business Author Dan Burns ("The First Sixty Seconds: Win the Job Interview Before It Begins") Releases His Debut Novel, "Recalled to Life", via Eckhartz Press

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- When a man meets his idol like Dan Burns did in 2003 (legendary author Ray Bradbury), and that idol gives him career advice, you can be assured it will be followed. Bradbury asked Burns if he was a writer, and Burns, a successful businessman and entrepreneur at the time, admitted it was only his dream. “Just do it,” Bradbury advised. Burns took his idol’s advice, and is now not only a published business writer, he’s a novelist.



In his debut novel “Recalled to Life”, Burns tells a wonderful father-son tale from the point of view of both father and son through the character of Chicago architect Peter O’Hara. Peter had a plan, a blueprint, for how he wanted to build his life. He almost had it all. But life and fate do not consider such plans. An unbelievable and unplanned event sets off a domino effect of repercussions that turn Peter’s life upside down, pushing him to his limits and causing him to re-evaluate everything he thought was important.



About Don Evans

Don Evans is an author (“Good Money After Bad”) and the director of the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame, and warmly endorses “Recalled to Life”. “"Recalled to Life’ turns everyday life on its head, and begs the reader to look more carefully on the flimsy fabric and hard work that hold together happiness. This is a modern story of generational family life in which the parts don't neatly make a whole."



“Recalled to Life” is available now in trade paperback exclusively through Eckhartz Press (www.eckhartzpress.com). The e-book will be available in the Kindle, Nook, Apple, and Sony e-reader formats in the coming weeks. For more information about “Recalled to Life” or to schedule an interview with author Dan Burns, contact David Stern at david@eckhartzpress.com.