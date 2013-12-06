Esteemed eVisa Vietnam Visa Agency Announces Big Discounts on Corporate Program

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Amazing news for those planning a Vietnam visa for a business tour- the leading eVisa Vietnam agency, Vietnam-Immigration.org, has announced huge discounts on its corporate program.



Being in the industry for a decade now, Vietnam-Immigration.org is a seasoned company in the Vietnam visa scene. The company has always been in the news for its super fast Vietnam Visa on Arrival service and the corporate program is a part of it.



"It's great to declare that presently we are offering big discounts with our corporate Vietnam Visa on Arrival program. Our corporate clients would be able to relish as much as up to 26 percent discount on the visa servicing fee at our company. Convenient rates are a specialty here and the whopping rebate offer is like the much loved bonus. We ensure amazing savings for you", said a spokesperson from the leading visa company.



Vietnam-Immigration.org has initiated the corporate visa program to help teachers, students and agencies grab a faster visa service at cheaper rates.



When it comes to the start-up measures for corporate eVisa program here, the firm manager directed to send "Corporate Request" at the company email-id. The mail will contain all the key details about the business travelers such as the contact information of his organization, designation at the office and business license scan report. Once the visa company checks out all the provided data, the corporate client would get his promotional code to avail the 26 percent discount on eVisa applications from Vietnam-Immigration.org.



The eVisa procedure is the online Vietnam visa application facility where the customers can apply and avail the visa approval through Vietnam-Immigration.org, right from their home. The firm manager stressed on a hassle-free visa application and approval within maximum 48 hours.



"We can realize how strenuous it's for you to waste time and energy at the Embassy queues for visa approval. Thus, we are here with our online visa service where you apply for it, send the payment and gain the approval from Vietnam Immigration- straight from the home's comfort. We promise to send you the approval letter within 24 to 48 hours maximum. Once you get the approval letter, carry it with you to the Vietnam international airport where you will find outlets to get the permit stamped. It's this simple", the company spokesperson said.



Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat and Noi bai are the 3 international Vietnam airports with visa outlets for eVisa clients. Also assured is the legal approval from Vietnam Immigration Department.



About Vietnam-Immigration.org

Vietnam-Immigration.org is a leading visa company from Vietnam which is popular for its Vietnam Visa on Arrival Service. The company assures visa approval from home, within 24-48 hours.



For more details, visit http://www.vietnam-immigration.org