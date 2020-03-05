Estolano Law Is Offering Legal Representation and Advice on Family Law Criminal Defense and Immigration Lawsuits.

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- Finding the right criminal lawyer for representing loved ones can be challenging, with the many practitioners to choose from. However, a background check should be able to help individuals discover the right representation. Individuals that are faced with criminal charges, regardless of how minor the fee can benefit from contacting a defense lawyer from Estolano Law. Consulting with a defense lawyer will help them gain an understanding of the charges they are facing, the available defense, the plea bargains offered to them, what to do in the event of a conviction, and more.



"At Estolano Law, we can represent our clients regardless of the city or country that they live in. Whether the clients stay in Japan, Utah, or here in San Diego, we can help with their family's immigration matters," commented the company spokesperson. "Besides at Estolano Law, our prices are designed to be affordable for the working family. We need to have a consultation before quoting a price, but they'll find that our rates are very competitive."



As a former prosecutor, Ray Estolano gives his clients an edge in their criminal defense cases. He has a unique understanding of the criminal justice system from his years of working as a prosecutor. This gives him an excellent ability to predict often what a prosecutor will do in a particular case. Ray also has years of successful experience as a criminal defense attorney with multiple wins at jury trial. He has successfully represented clients in cases ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol on serious felony assault charges to sex crime allegations. Therefore, clients looking to hire a lawyer in Chula Vista can consider his services.



"Ray Estolano, the founder of Estolano Law, is a Spanish speaking trial attorney with 20 years of experience. He has been a prosecutor and now represents clients in immigration, family law, and criminal defense cases," explained the company spokesperson. "Ray Estolano went into private practice in the year 2005 and has since represented clients in family law, criminal defense and immigration cases. Estolano Law has had success in each of these three areas. We are client-based, and our philosophy is to settle when it's in the client's best interest. Still, we have successfully litigated long, and complex trials in each area, and Ray Estolano is recognized for his legal excellence."



Estolano Law offers a package for a divorce where both sides are in agreement as to the terms of the divorce. They represent one party and prepare all the necessary paperwork for dissolution, including the marital settlement agreement. This cuts down dramatically on both attorney's fees and all of the drama that seems to go hand in hand with many divorces.



Estolano law is a Chula Vista firm that helps people with immigration, family law, and criminal defense cases. With their immigration office in Chula Vista, blocks away from where Ray Estolano used to walk home from Chula Vista High School, they are experienced in helping clients bring their families legally to the United States.