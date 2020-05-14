Estolano Law Provides Legal Representation and Advice on Family Law, Criminal Defense, and Immigration Lawsuits

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Estolano Law is a Chula Vista-based law firm that primarily focuses on divorce, family law, immigration, and child custody criminal defense. Ray Estolano, the company founder, is a former prosecutor with years of experience in family cases, including child custody disputes, divorces, and legal separations. He has over a decade of experience, including many heavily litigated cases and hearings. Ray Estolano founded Estolano Law in the year 2009 as a way to serve the people that he grew up with. Estolano Law is located a few blocks from the courthouse and across the street from the Chula Vista mall.



"DUI can impact individuals' life with increased insurance costs, license suspension, and possible jail time," commented the company spokesperson. "It's essential to have an attorney who is experienced in DUI Law and who can explain the individual's available options. As a former prosecutor, Ray has extensive experience to represent clients both in criminal court and before the Department of Motor Vehicles. As a prosecutor, Ray Estolano litigated many DUI charges ranging from possession to trafficking. He takes every lawsuit equally seriously, be it a truck loaded with drugs or a simple person possession case. As a reliable criminal attorney, Ray Estolano will help the individual find their best solution to their drug charges."



Finding the best criminal lawyer for representing loved ones can be challenging, with the many practitioners to choose from. However, the background check should be able to help individuals discover the right representation. Individuals that are faced with criminal charges, regardless of how minor the fee can benefit from contacting a defense lawyer from Estolano Law. Consulting with a defense lawyer will help them gain an understanding of the charges they are facing, the available defense, the plea bargains offered to them, what to do in the event of a conviction, and more.



"At Estolano Law, we can represent individuals regardless of the country that they live in," said the company spokesperson. "Whether they live in Utah, Japan, or here in San Diego, we can help with their families' immigration in Chula Vista. Estolano Law's charges are designed to be affordable for the working family. We need to have a consultation before quoting prices, but they'll find that our fees are very competitive."



As a former prosecutor, Ray gives his customers an edge in their criminal defense lawsuits. He has a unique understanding of the criminal justice system from his years of working as a prosecutor. This gives him an excellent ability to predict often what a prosecutor will do in a particular case. Ray also has years of successful experience as a criminal defense attorney with multiple wins at jury trial. He has successfully represented clients in cases ranging from driving under the influence of alcohol on serious felony assault charges to sex crime allegations. Therefore, clients looking to hire the best family law lawyer in Chula Vista can consider his services.



About Estolano Law

Estolano law is a California-based law firm that has, for years, been helping residents with family law, immigration law, and criminal defense lawsuits. Estolano Law is the top choice for clients intending to hire a lawyer for a divorce in San Diego. A divorce lawyer in Chula Vista can help individuals determine the grounds necessary for filing a divorce case.