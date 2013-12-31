"Estonia Autos Report 2014" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Estonia Autos Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- BMI forecasts vehicle sales to increase 18.5% in 2013. This comes from 18% growth in passenger car sales and 21.2% increase in the commercial vehicle segment.
Growth in the passenger car segment over the year to date has been driven by pent-up demand in the market and some modest improvements in broader consumer sentiment. We forecast 18% growth in 2013.
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