Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Estonia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Estonia beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Estonia beer industry, published by . The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The beer market experienced a small contraction in 2012.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

An increase in excise duty and a cold summer were the main drivers for the decrease. The contraction could have been larger but the price increase was not noticed by tourists who are an important part of the market in Estonia.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Estonia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Estonia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

A poor summer in 2012 compared to 2011 meant that consumers didn't spend so much time sat outside cafes enjoying a cold glass of beer which detrimentally effected the category.



Tourists are important to the Estonian economy and they didn't notice the increase in price -which was driven by an increase in excise. This helped prevent the decline from being steeper.



Salaries remained static whilst the cost of utilities increased which left consumers with reduced disposable income which inevitably impacted on beer sales.



Due to restricted disposable income price promotions were important in protecting volumes in 2012 and are expected to be important in 2013.



The increase in excise duty inevitably led to an increase in consumer prices and contributed to the decline.



Key Highlights

A Le Coq, the leading brewer, managed to increase its volume and market share thanks to its focus on its mainstream brands and keeping them at a competitive price.



Due to the various discounts available for branded products, volume for Private Label beer dropped slightly more than the market, overall it dropped by 3%. If there are branded products on discount, consumers prefer branded products instead of Private Label ones, and since producers were working on various branding activities, PL lost share.



Pricing of beer in both on-premise and off-premise experienced increases in 2012 as the result of higher excise duty and fuel and energy prices.



Most new product launches were in the lager segment and Sadu Olletehase has been especially active in making new introductions.



Imports grew and the main recipient was Finland because A Le Coq belongs to Finish group Olvi and so has good distribution there.



Companies Mentioned



A LE COQ AS (OLVI), SAKU LLETEHASE AS (CARLSBERG), VIRU LU AS (HARBOES)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139545/estonia-beer-market-insights-2013.html