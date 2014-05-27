New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "Estonia Business Forecast Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- We believe Estonia is on a sustainable growth trajectory following the deep recession brought on by the eurozone debt crisis, with economic growth to average 3.1% from 2015-2017 before gradually settling towards long-term trend growth of 2.7%. Domestic demand will be the main driver of growth over the medium term, as sluggish regional economic activity hinders faster export growth
Estonia's external accounts pose few risks to macroeconomic stability. Low current account deficits in the coming years will be comfortably financed, and will not be associated with an unsustainable build up of short-term foreign liabilities, as in the pre-financial crisis era.
We maintain a positive view towards Estonia's fiscal trajectory, with total public debt to remain the lowest in Europe by a comfortable margin.
Major Forecast Changes
We have revised down our 2014 growth forecast, from 2.8% to 2.0%, as a sluggish recovery in external demand is weighing on the short-term growth outlook. However, we continue to expect a more robust recovery in 2015, as economic recoveries in the eurozone and Nordics gain traction and begin to spur higher regional trade volumes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Risks To Outlook
As a member of the eurozone, Estonia remains exposed to any renewed flare-up of the sovereign debt crisis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oman and Yemen Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Hong Kong Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Botswana Business Forecast Report Q3 2014
- Pakistan Business Forecast Report Q3 2014