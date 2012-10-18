Estonia Cider Market Insights 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Estonia Cider Market Insights 2012"
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavored). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2012 Estonia Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Estonian cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Cider sales in 2011 continued their strong growth trend in Estonia at a lower rate than in 2010. Cider remains a fashionable drink amongst the younger generation and is predominantly consumed by women. A wide range of products, from more affordable mainstream cider through to higher priced premium options and imported products ensures that the beverage is consumed across many different income groups.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Sales volumes have been driven by a recovering economy which has seen improved consumer purchasing power, new product development and consumers trading down from higher priced/higher taxed alcoholic drinks. The growth rate is slowing as consumers discover cider and the fashionable trend starts to slow down.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Estonia Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Estonia cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A LE COQ AS (OLVI), SAKU OLLETEHASE AS (CARLSBERG), VIRU OLU AS (HARBOES)
