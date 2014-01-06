"Estonia Freight Transport Report 2014" Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Estonia Freight Transport Report 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Estonia registered a 0.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in GDP on a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis in Q3 2013, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Estonia (RTT News). This followed the 1% increase in GDP registered in Q2 2013. Economic growth was driven by the trade sector and supported by stable growth in retail trade.
Although headline growth in 2013 will fall short of the robust levels achieved over the past three years, Estonia's rapid and ongoing recovery from severe recession following the global financial crisis in 2008 continues to drive improvements in the domestic economy. Formerly propelled by growth in exports and fixed investment, the shape of growth in coming quarters will be weighted towards private consumption, propping up economic activity until external demand gradually recovers.
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With one of emerging Europe's best business environments and balanced growth in both goods and services exports, Estonia is well placed to take advantage of improvements in regional trade and investment flows in coming years. This is welcome news to the country's freight industry over the medium term. Indeed, the short term picture is also looking rosy with the air freight sector pencilled in for healthy growth of 8.7% as the outperforming freight mode. Road and rail will lag slightly on this at 4.97% and 2.54% respectively.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 air freight tonnage throughput forecast to increase 8.70% to 28,490 tonnes.
- 2014 road freight tonnage throughput forecast to rise 4.97% to 34.13mn tonnes.
- Rail freight tonnage throughput projected to grow by 2.54% in 2014 to reach 47.02mn tonnes.
- Total trade (imports plus exports) in real terms is set to grow 6.25% in 2014.
- The Port of Tallinn will see gross tonnage growth increase 0.42% to 28.71mn tonnes in 2014.
Key Industry Trends
Katoen Natie Opens Complex In Estonia - Belgian company Katoen Natie opened a new 25,000m warehouse complex at the Port of Tallinn, Muuga industrial park, it was announced in May 2013, with the company's managing director, Mart Melles, stating that the complex would become a gateway for the exchange of goods between some central and eastern European nations and Russia. Rail Baltica Could Be Ready In A Decade - The Rail Baltica project could be ready by 2023, if construction began in 2017-2018, offering faster rail services in Europe, LETA/Public Broadcasting announced in September 2013. Rail Baltica project manager Indrek Sirp said: 'Let's say that according to an optimistic evaluation, it would be possible to travel in 10 years' time already.'
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