Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania Tourism Report 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania Tourism Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The Baltic Tourism Report examines the strong long-term potential offered by the region's tourism industry, which has the advantage of being able to attract tourists from both Western and Eastern Europe. In particular, there has been renewed growth in arrivals from Russia and Belarus to the region over recent years, complementing already strong demand from Germany and Finland. However, we caution that the economic crisis in the eurozone could weigh on short-term tourism demand from that region in 2013.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by some of the leading players in the local tourism sector, such as airlines and hotel chains, as they seek to maximise the long-term growth opportunities being offered by the Baltic market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
2011 was another strong year for the Baltic tourism industry, in line with BMI's expectations. In all three states, tourist arrival numbers rose sharply. There were also significant increases in the amount of tourism revenue generated by each country, with Estonia continuing to be the largest market in terms of revenues.
Looking at trends in 2012, all three countries reported higher hotel occupancy rates over the key summer months, which bodes well for full-year tourist arrivals figures. BMI estimates growth in tourist arrivals of 15% for Estonia, 3.5% for Latvia and 10% for Lithuania in 2012. Estonia clearly benefited from Tallinn's status as a European Capital of Culture in 2011, which raised the nation's global tourism profile.
Looking ahead, we remain positive on the tourism industry outlook for all three states, with Latvia hopefully set to receive its own boost to tourism when Riga is a European Capital of Culture in 2014.
For 2013, BMI holds the following forecasts and views:
- Estonia has performed best in terms of attracting tourists from both Western Europe and former Soviet states in recent years. This is reflected in its strong inbound tourism flows, which we expect to continue over our newly extended forecast period to 2017. Estonia remains BMI's favoured Baltic tourist market.
- Cruise ship arrivals to the Baltic states will continue to grow strongly over our forecast period, with more cruises now stopping in Lithuania and Latvia, in addition to Estonia.
- Latvia still arguably needs to do more in terms of international tourism promotion if it wants to develop its tourism industry as fully as those in Estonia and Lithuania. In particular, Latvia remains heavily reliant on neighbouring states for its inbound tourism flows, with more than 50% of its H112 arrivals coming from either Estonia or Lithuania. In comparison, Latvia accounted for just 3% of total overnight tourists in Estonia in 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Morocco Tourism Report 2013
- China Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Oman Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Chile Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Tourism Report Q1 2013
- India Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Sri Lanka Tourism Report 2013
- Bulgaria Tourism Report 2013