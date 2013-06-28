Estorerunner.com Is Proud to Announce Same Day Home Delivery for Local Retailers Nationwide

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Estorerunner.com is proud to announce that they have expanded into the world of home delivery in cities across the nation. However, estorerunner.com is different than other home delivery services in that their focus is on shopping local.



Many local retailers nationwide may have the desire to offer home delivery, but they don’t have the resources or budget to do so. Estorerunner.com takes the stress out of that. They save time and gas for consumers who want to shop at local retailers but achieve the ultimate convenience. In addition, retailers benefit from gaining more customers that may not have shopped at their store before receiving the added convenience of estorerunner.com.



Estorerunner.com offers one hour or same day delivery for groceries, hardware store items, prescriptions, laundry, department stores, restaurants, and small auto parts. Prices start at $8.99 for the incredible services offered by this company.



According to Daily Finance, home delivery options are so appealing due to their efficiency. Author Rich Smith explains, “When your nearest suburban Kroger is just a few miles away, a grocery store can make a killing by lining up multiple customers to deliver to, all within, say, a 10-mile radius.”



Estorerunner.com must be doing something right, because in 2011 they received the prestigious recognition of being a finalist in “America’s Most Promising Companies.” Learn more about all that estorerunner.com has to offer by visiting their website online at www.estorerunner.com and to contact them, email cs@estorerunner.com or calling 800-549-0704.