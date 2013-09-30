Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Estring (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Estring (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Although the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA) market has experienced anemic growth over the past decade, it is expected to undergo a considerable change between 2012 and 2022. This market has historically had a large untreated population due to: low diagnosis rates, safety issues with the existing therapies, and poor patient compliance. Since the mainstay estrogen-based therapies are associated with causing elevated risk for breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and stroke, many women go untreated.



Estring is an intravaginal ring that was launched by Pharmacia Upjohn in the US in 1997. The product gained marketing approval in France in 1996 and in the UK in 2010. The product entered Pfizers HRT portfolio upon the companys acquisition of Pharmacia Upjohn in 2002. Estring provides a continuous local release of estradiol over a three-month period. The active ingredient in Estring is estradiol hemihydrate, as in Vagifem.



Scope



- Overview of PVA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Estring including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Estring for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for PVA

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Estring performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Estring from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143137/estring-postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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