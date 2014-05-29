Estrogen Blocker Supplement Company VH Nutrition Has Moved Its Main Store to Amazon.com

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- VH Nutrition, a company that develops natural supplements, including a popular estrogen blocker and much more, has just announced that they have moved its main store to Amazon.com. For example, customers who buy Eatmor Appetite Stimulant on Amazon will be able to take advantage of the site’s award-winning security and shipping features.



In addition to Eatmor Appetite Stimulant, VH Nutrition’s other top products are now available on the popular shopping website; this includes the chance to buy Folliform DHT Blocker on Amazon. As a company spokesperson noted, the ingredients in Folliform DHT Blocker may help to reduce short pattern baldness and also improve the growth of hair by blocking dihydrotestosterone.



Those who wish to buy EstroVoid Estrogen Blocker on Amazon are also in luck; the company spokesperson from VH Nutrition said that this is also one of the company’s top selling products. The natural and potent estrogen blocker and testosterone booster works by inhibiting both estrogen and aromatase. Its blend of all natural ingredients may help to reduce both acne and the symptoms of gynocomastia, which is also known as “man boobs.” Since high estrogen levels are linked to both of these conditions, finding ways to naturally reduce it can be very important.



“Our formula uses Dimethylaminoethanol (DIM), Cordyceps, Eurycoma, Eleuthero Senticosus, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, Ginkgo Bilboa, Panax Ginseng, Ashwagandha, Pomegranate Extract which uses ingredients that have been shown to be effective in preventing estrogen production and absorption,” the spokesperson explained, adding the VH Nutrition is so confident in their product that they offer free shipping in the U.S. and Canada as well as offer a satisfaction guarantee for 30 days.



In addition to taking EstroVoid, the company spokesperson advises people who wish to lower the amount of estrogen in their bodies to do other things too, including not eating or drinking soy-based foods or beverages, and trying not to eat meat that has been injected with hormones.



As a customer named Brett noted in his review on Amazon, taking EstroVoid helped him normalize his levels of estrogen.



“This also helped me to regulate my Testosterone a little better and at this point, things are working very well.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about VH Nutrition is welcome to visit the company’s main website or their store on Amazon; in either location they can read about their top selling natural products as well as how and why they are effective.



About VH Nutrition

VH Nutrition develops unique products to solve health and fitness goals using only naturally occurring ingredients. Based in San Luis Obispo, CA they have been providing answers to some of the hardest questions using their nutraceuticals. For more information, please visit http://www.vhnutritioninc.com/