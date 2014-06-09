eSupplyStore Unveils New Promo Code for All Purchases of Bubble Wrap

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- eSupplyStore.com announced this month a new promo code for all purchases of bubble wrap and bubble wrap category products. Customers using the promo code “bubble10” will save a full 10 percent when they purchase qualifying products through June 30, 2014.



eSupplyStore is making a push on bubble wrap products to help small business owners with the cost of shipping. Bubble wrap product options available for discount include small, medium and large bubble wrap, anti-static bubble wrap, combo bubble rolls, bubble pouches, foam sheets and rolls, foam corners, and foam edge protectors. Many of these categories also come in a large variety of sizes.



The company's biodegradable bubble wrap and bubble wrap category products can be used to ship electronics, furniture, dishes, collectibles, and other delicate items easily, securely and safely. These lightweight, quality shipping mediums are so effective that they allow shippers to reduce shipping costs by using less packaging material.



About eSupplyStore.com

eSuppplyStore.com aims to lower the cost of shipping materials for small businesses by providing its customers with a variety of discounts throughout the year. The Nebraska-based company provides bubble and foam wrap, packing peanuts, corrugate boxes, packing tubes, chipboard boxes, packing papers, labels and tags, and an incredibly wide range of shipping supplies to people all around the world.



To learn more about eSupplyStore.com, please contact the company at:



www.esupplystore.com



Call Toll Free: 866-437-8775

Mon-Fri 8am-4pm Central Time



eSupplyStore.com

13630 Industrial Road

Omaha, NE 68137

USA



Local Phone and Fax

Phone: 402-505-9031

Fax: 402-505-9828

Hours: 8am-4pm Central