eSurveyProfts.com Launches Free Directory of Paid Survey Sites

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- eSurveyProfits.com has recently announced the launch of its free online directory that features legitimate websites that pay consumers cash for taking online surveys. The directory includes survey websites for residents of the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, all of which are 100% free to join.



The recent directory launch helps fulfill the company’s mission to teach people how to earn extra money by filling out surveys without getting ripped off. Until recently, consumers have found it difficult to obtain a list of legitimate survey websites that pay cash, as lots of sites charge a fee for this information. eSurveyProfits.com has sided with the consumer, and is offering this same information for free.



“People are actually paying money to learn about legitimate survey sites like the ones I list on my website for free and it’s a shame” says Meka Powers, a part-time survey taker and owner of esurveyprofits.com. “I just want to provide a way for them to learn about and take advantage of this cash-generating opportunity without having to rely on the greedy middleman.” Ms. Powers further added.



Companies often perform market research in the form of surveys to gather opinions, needs, and tastes of consumers, in order to cater products and services to their target market. As an incentive, many companies offer cash rewards for consumers who agree to fill out honest surveys.



Through market research companies or survey panels, consumers can take advantage of paid survey opportunities and earn an additional income for giving their opinion.



In addition to getting paid real money via check, PayPal, or prepaid debit cards, those who take paid surveys can also earn other rewards such as gift cards to their favorite stores or restaurants. These rewards give consumers incentive to help the companies who want to improve their products or services, making it a win-win situation for all who are involved.



For more information on eSurveyProfits, or to view their free online survey directory, visit their website at www.eSurveyProfits.com.



About eSurveyProfits

eSurveyProfits.com helps consumers discover legitimate paid survey opportunities for free. The website features a list of paying survey companies, paid survey reviews, and free advice for those who are new and want to make money taking surveys. The primary goal of eSurveyProfits is to teach people how to earn extra money filling out surveys without getting ripped off.



Media Contact:

Meka Powers

admin@esurveyprofits.com

Spartanburg, SC

http://eSurveyProfits.com