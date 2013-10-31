Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



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Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

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Key Highlights

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (Colruyt Group) is a diversified holding company based in Belgium. It retails and wholesales food and non-food items. its product portfolio includes fresh and frozen food, meat, wine, coffee, baby products, health and beauty products, and stationary items. These products are sold through national brands and private brands such as Veggie Eger, Premier prix, Kangourou, Everyday, Kelvin and South. The company operates over 400 stores with a chain of supermarkets, grocery shops and games retail stores under the banners of Colruyt, OKay, Bio-Planet, DreamLand, DreamBaby and Coccinelle. In addition, it retails the products at various online websites including www.collectandgo.be, www.dreamland.be/webshop, www.dreambaby.be and www.collishop.be, among others. Apart from retail operations, the company also operates gas stations, printing business and power projects. The company principally operates in Belgium and France, with limited operations in the Netherlands, the UK, Luxembourg and India. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.



Companies Mentioned



Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV



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