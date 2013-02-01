eTax.com Helps to Check if One Is Eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Did you know that the earned income tax credit covers families of various sizes, with different income limits and credit maximums? Joint filers with three or more children are eligible if they earn less than $50,270 with a maximum credit of $5,891.



Smaller families have slightly lower income limits and credit amounts, and even if you don't have any children, you may be entitled to up to $475 if you earn $13,980 or less and are single or $19,190 for married couples.



The key to the earned income tax credit is that you have to have income from a job or business. Interest and dividends, social security payments, and unemployment benefits don't count for claiming the credit.



"But what many don't realize is that you can get cash back from the credit even if you don't owe tax,"explained Paul Stanley of eTax.com "That's unusual for a credit, but it's what makes the earned income tax credit especially valuable for those who are struggling to make ends meet."



The problem with the credit is that it's fairly complicated, with various rules that can make it hard to figure out if you're actually eligible. But with that in mind, eTax.com will automatically calculate the credit if the taxpayer is eligible.



So interested folks may check and see if they eligible for the earned income tax credit by visiting www.etax.com/support/help-center/#general



About eTax.com

eTax.com was founded with the goal of helping people prepare and file their tax return quickly, easily and affordably. Since then, eTax.com has grown to become one of the most popular online tax preparation services. For more information about eTax.com, visit http://www.etax.com



Contact:

Paul Stanley

(855)ASK-ETAX