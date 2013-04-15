eTax.com Makes Filing Tax Returns Fast and Easy

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- The Tax Day deadline is fast approaching, and eTax.com, an online tax preparation software for intuitive, easy and affordable self-preparation and filing of federal and state taxes, reminds all taxpayers to complete their federal personal income tax returns by Monday, April 15, 2013.



Taxpayers still needing to complete a tax return can benefit from the quality support at eTax.com, and from resources and answers to common filing questions provided throughout the process.



eTax.com will be available online for tax filers to finish tax form preparation by the April 15 deadline. Users are walked through the entire tax preparation and filing process step by step online in a quick and simple process. Each step also provides resources and answers to common questions users may have pertaining to the specific section of the 2012 tax return they are working on. "Assistance can be either automated or with a real customer service representative by phone."explained Paul Stanley of eTax.com "Taxpayer service representatives at eTax.com are trained before tax season begins so that they are knowledgeable about the latest tax laws and can expedite the tax filing process with helpful information."



Taxpayers can complete their federal income tax returns quickly and easily by utilizing a quality online tax preparation and filing platform such as that available at the eTax.com website. Efficient online preparation and filing can streamline the preparation and filing process and make April 15 a less stressful time for taxpayers.



Failure to file before the April 15 deadline can bring about costly penalties. Even those who believe they may owe taxes and are uncertain that they will have the money to pay what they owe should file returns or requests for extensions by April 15, eTax advises. The penalty for failing to file a return is 5 percent, while the penalty for not paying in full on time is only one tenth of that amount (0.5 percent).



About eTax.com

eTax.com was founded with the goal of helping people prepare and file their tax return quickly, easily and affordably. Since then, eTax.com has grown to become one of the most popular online tax preparation services. For more information about eTax.com, visit http://www.etax.com



Contact:

Paul Stanley

(855)ASK-ETAX