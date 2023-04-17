NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns. Some of the Major Key Players in this report are Xerox (United States), Transcore (United States), Thales (France), Siemens (Germany), Raytheon (United States), Perceptics (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Transurban (Australia), Toll Collect Gmbh (Germany), Trmi Systems Integration (United States).



Electronic Toll Collection is implemented to reduce the traffic. The vehicles did not have to stop for paying the cash as this systems E-Z which uses a transponder activated by an antenna on a toll lane. Development of transportation infrastructure and safety is demanding the electronic toll collection system. Also due to adoption of new technologies in developed and developing countries the market is growing.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), All Electronic Tolling (AET), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Others), Application (Highways, Urban, Others), Components (Cameras, Communication Systems, Transponders, Antennae, Treadles, Scanning Devices, Inductive Loops, Weigh-In-Motion Devices, Film Storage Devices, Other), Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC), Global Positioning System (GPS), Others)



Opportunities:

Growing Research and Development Activities for the Technology.

Development of Transport Facilities and Infrastructures in Developing Countries



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electronic Toll Collection Systems

High Investments are being Done by Government on Toll Lanes



Market Drivers:

Solves the Concerns over the Traffic Congestions

Technological Advancements GNSS and GPS Technology Adopted by Japan



Challenges:

Dependent on the People to Adopt the Technology



