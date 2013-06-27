EtchGear Offers Free Shipping in Celebration of Their Participation in Fatality Fest

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- EtchGear is offering free shipping on their digitally produced, custom artwork t-shirts in celebration of their recent participation in the inaugural Fatality Fest convention, held in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fatality Fest, subtitled “Conventions to Die For” is Palm Beach County’s brand new sci-fi /horror convention, featuring celebrity guest, film screenings, awesome vendors and other attractions.



“Participating in Fatality Fest was a great experience for the EtchGear team. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to meet some of the people who have been supporting our products and services since we started. It also gave us the chance to interact with other businesses. Fatality Fest allowed us to promote our brand and get feedback from our customers. We were surprised how many people acknowledged us for the work were doing. Free shipping allows us to say thanks to our valuable customers. Fatality Fest was a great success and I’m looking forward to it next year. - Mike Allsup, co-owner of EtchGear.



To have your purchase shipped for free use the coupon code “FATALITY”. This free shipping promo is available only in the United States and expires on July 23, 2013. For more information visit the EtchGear Facebook page .



About EtchGear

EtchGear produces digitally printed artwork on the highest-quality, customized graphic t-shirts, burnout tees, and tank tops. Etchgear uses the most advanced Anajet direct-to-garment printing technology available. The messages that are presented on EtchGear t-shirts may be motivational, funny, inspiring or whatever your imagination decides. No matter what the design, the process of creating them through EtchGear is always artist-centered. Located in Winter Park, Florida, EtchGear ships its t-shirts anywhere in the world.



