New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The #1 online marketing agency of the US, ETech 7 Inc. announces the importance of data backup and disaster recovery. There are many organizations in the market that can help a person looking for such a service. These services can be easily availed by anybody against an amount. When such a service is hired, one can easily coordinate with them with the help of their IT staff and they can easily handle everything with an account of knowledge to the person. However, hosting a server is a better idea as outsourcing the data backup can also buy in some limitations to the access which sometimes can be a pain in the neck.



“If you are able to trust a company you outsource to, you need to be certain of the kind of contract you are signing with them. How do they ensure that their employees are on the level and will keep your data secure? If you have any reservations about this concern that the company you are considering working with cannot provide a reasonable answer to, there is nothing wrong with moving on and trying another of your options. By contrast, if your company does not contain people who have the right training to handle servers as well as they need to be handled and manage your data properly, you may need to outsource your data backups. In the same vein, if your headquarters is in an area that is too open to problems that could either corrupt or eliminate your data, outsourcing may once again be the best option that is available to you. The degree to which you can trust a given company is important.” Said Emil Isanov, CEO at ETech 7 Inc,.



When a person keeps his data in house, he has the additional positive factors of not having to upgrade his physical security. In some cases, the existing IT staff can even tend to the new server in the same way they take care of the existing ones. However, this will place some degree of additional strain on them, and their efforts require resources such as their time. The business owner may even need to hire additional staffing, depending on how large and complex the data backup needs may be. With the many options for outsourcing disaster recovery solutions that are available, keeping this component of business in house may not be the best solution that the person can engaged in.



The business owner will need to decide on whether he would like to spend money to maintain his own additional server space or pay a fee to an outside company to do this for their own equipment. Given that he is going to have to invest in backing up the data either way, the choice ultimately comes down to priorities and feelings about which option is going to be more secure. While both options provide reasonably well for the security of data, the difference is in whom more trust is placed.



