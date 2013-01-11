ETech 7 Inc. Announces the Importance of off-Site Data Backup

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- #1 Managed IT service provider of US, ETech 7 Inc. has announced the importance of Offsite Data Backup. The company is very active in its job profile and keeps on researching on things that benefits the sector. ETech 7 Inc. has a team of experts who can resolve any issue related to online marketing swiftly with perfection. They have been in the industry for a long time and in this span of time the company has earned its part of goodwill and now it is one of the most trusted names in the industry.



“The most major issues your company is going to face with regard to data are breaches caused by human error or maliciousness, natural phenomena such as storms and catastrophes, and the failure of hardware that is intrinsic to the equipment on which data is stored as a normal matter of course. Secure offsite backup can at least partially solve many of the issues that are associated with each of these types of normal everyday threats. With offsite backup, you can focus far more on actually running your business and conducting your core functions instead of constantly worrying about the defense of your data. The management that is a core major component of managed offsite backup is one of the most important functions of this kind of solution, and what gives it much of its power.” said Emil Isanov CEO at ETech 7 Inc.



The cloud is a great place to store information in spite of the fact that many business people have no earthly clue what the cloud actually is or how powerful it can actually be in keeping information secure and well managed. Offsite data backup is a process that many people in the business world still have not yet caught onto, which is unfortunate due to its power. Because of the extraordinary protection and ultimate cost benefits that secure offsite data backup can produce for a business, a lot of businesses are beginning to switch over. With this kind of backup, many of the worst problems a business's data faces will no longer be issues that one will have to deal with.



About ETech 7 Inc

ETech 7 Inc. is a technology services company dedicated to providing superior quality service to a wide range of businesses. Leveraging state of the art software and world class service, ETech 7 Inc. strives to deliver affordable and reliable solutions for all technological needs.



Any business of meaningful size needs computer networking, backup and disaster recovery, website development and management, search engine optimization, social media management, and inbound marketing. ETech 7 Inc. lightens the burden of a full time IT and internet marketing staff by allowing companies to outsource professional setup, routine maintenance, emergency assistance, project development, for IT solutions and internet marketing.