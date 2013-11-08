Etekcity Offers Sound Technology & Finest Quality Consumer Electronics at Competitive Rates

Ankeny, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- One can avail various electronics from the online store of Etekcity at discounted rates. As per the website, the company offers different Consumer Electronics at the prices almost half of the price offered in the market. One of the vital products offered by them is the jewellery cleaner which even works well for cleaning eyeglasses, dentures and coins effectively. All these products provide good quality and safety assurance along with proper guarantee and warranty.



Etekcity is one of the proficient Electronic Stores offering a wide range of products for its customers. The web store has emerged as a convenient and safe shopping medium. One can save a lot of time by purchasing products from them sitting at home. It even supports the feature of price comparison which means that people can compare and then select their products available at cheaper rates. One can attain various deals and discounts that are often associated with the products that the company offers from time to time. It offers special discounts along with free gifts to regular customers during festive seasons.



On their website, one can grab the knowledge about the latest products, details of pricing as well as features of the products. This store always provides products at a price lower than the market price which is one of the major reasons behind its success and popularity worldwide.



Wholesale Electronics are also available with them at competitive rates. The pricing is extremely low when products are purchased in large quantities. For example, one can avail a 5% off if the spending is over $200. The products are delivered speedily and free of charge i.e. free shipping worldwide on all the orders. A person even enjoys a sound return policy whereby the customers not satisfied with the products can return them within 30 days from the purchase date. They offer safe and easy online payment options including PayPal services. To choose and select from the wide range of products, one mat log onto the website http://www.etekcity.com/ .



About Etekcity

Etekcity is an electronics e-tailer that strives in making the life of people easy and smooth. It delivers quality products which would help in impressing friends, enhancing experiences and adding convenience to one’s life. The company provides complete customer satisfaction because they treat them as the reason behind their success and growth. The company incorporates effective ways for making every purchase a success and ensuring that their customers are fully satisfied with the company’s products and services.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: 515-604-7280

Email: sales@etekcity.com

Website: http://www.etekcity.com/