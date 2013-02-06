Eternal HGH Launches Website Providing Information About Anti-Aging Effects of HGH

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Millions of people throughout the world are seeking a counteraction to the aging process; as a result, anti-aging products have grown to an almost $300 billion dollar industry, including countless pills, creams, therapies and spa treatments that claim to be the answer to aging slowly and gracefully. Many of these people are unaware of the fact that recent studies have proven HGH Supplements may reverse the aging process. In an effort to increase awareness regarding the effects of HGH, Eternal HGH has launched a website providing information about Human Growth Hormone Research.



Dan Thomas of Eternal HGH explained, "Human growth hormone is a group of amino acids called Somatotropin that increases the body's levels of growth hormone 1, which is produced naturally by the pituitary gland. Research shows there is a direct link between this hormone and aging. The body produces HGH in very high amounts from birth through the late teens; however, from twenty to sixty years of age, production drops by 80 percent. This dramatic decrease in HGH production leads to increased body fat and loss of muscle mass, as well as a number of the other symptoms of aging. Studies of elderly people who were injected with HGH showed a 9 percent increase in muscle mass and a 14 percent decrease in body fat. These changes are equivalent to turning back the clock up to twenty years."



Thomas went on to say, "HGH supplements have been found to increase normal function of vital organs in the elderly, helping them to feel younger and more energetic and improving their quality of life; in addition, human growth hormone has several other applications. Low levels of HGH have been liked to depression, chronic fatigue and social anxiety disorder. Growth hormone therapy successfully counteracts the symptoms of those conditions. HGH has been found to help combat type 2 diabetes, can be combined with testosterone to increase performance in athletes and has been safely used to boost the height of children who suffer from stunted growth."



Human growth hormone supplements can be found in injectable, spray and pill forms. Injectable HGH, the FDA approved form of the supplement, is the most effective and provides benefits more rapidly than the other forms; however, it is also known to cause more side effects. To buy HGH in injectable form can cost up to $20,000 annually. While spray HGH products enter the blood stream quickly and are less expensive and easier to administer than the injectable form, they also take longer to provide results and may need to be taken for longer periods of time. HGH in the pill form is the easiest to administer and least expensive, but may not absorb into the bloodstream as well as its counterparts.



About Eternal HGH:

Eternal HGH provides research information on the multiple applications of Human Growth Hormone supplements, as well as the benefits, disadvantages, possible side effects and cost of using these supplements. They encourage readers to visit their website, http://www.eternalhgh.com, for education on the subject and for information about purchasing these supplements.