Eternal HGH Website Offers Information for Consumers on Human Growth Hormones

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Studies released recently show HGH or human growth hormone amino acids decline steadily in the body 80% between the ages of 20 and 60. Often touted as an anti-aging miracle hormone supplement, the majority of the purchasers of HGH supplements are men between the ages of 40 and 60. With so much media attention surrounding the product, Dan Thomas, author of the Eternal HGH website (www.eternalhgh.com), decided to publish a report devoted to research and information on the hormone and the supplements available in the marketplace.



Says Thomas, "From the beginning of time man has sought a way to extend life, reverse the aging process, and live forever. Up to this point, nothing has proven to be significantly viable for this purpose. However, the greatest advance in man’s ability to “turn back the clock” may now be available to us. The human growth hormone (HGH or Somatotropin) has produced increases in the levels of insulin-like growth hormone."



Thomas explains how the discovery of this backward aging hormone has resulted in the sale of the product by many different vendors. According to Thomas, "The discovery of this has resulted in many private sellers attempting to make a profit from the sale of this product in various forms. HGH is administered via injection by doctors who give growth hormone to their patients. However, many sellers are now offering it in pill, spray, and homeopathic forms. Although the cost of the product in these forms may only be 5% of the cost of injection treatments, the effectiveness of these others forms is questionable. The benefits are very real, but so are the side effects; It is up to the individual to determine whether the possible benefits outweigh the possible side effects." That's where his site sets to clear up many of the questions consumers may have about the products available on the market.



Thomas says the side effects are minimal, in his opinion. "Spray and pill forms do not have nearly as many side effects as do the injections. Most have been found to not cause any side effects at all. Usually, the worst thing that will happen is you will feel no benefit from using them. This occurs when your natural levels of hgh are already significantly high. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not start using hgh until you are over 30 years old to see significant improvements. We put the information out there, it's up to the consumers to start looking it up and finding out the information."



About Eternal HGH

Eternal HGH is a website devoted to research and information on hgh, human growth hormone, buy hgh and the benefits and side effects associated with the product. It is a complete guide to the product, including: first uses, uses in athletes, clinical studies, uses in the elderly, and side effects.