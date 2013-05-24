Eternity Limos Now Offers Edmonton's First 20 Passenger F550 Limos

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Eternity Limos, one of the leading Edmonton limo services available, is proud to announce that it has added Edmonton’s first 20 passenger F550 limos to it's roster. Now, customers looking for an elite limousine experience can stop the search and relax in style with the luxury F550.



What makes the Ford 550 limousine so special? Well, in all of Edmonton, only Eternity Limos can offer the F550 Evolution super stretch, a limousine with the space of a bus and the luxury and style of a stretch limousine. It comes fully equipped with full leather silver and black seating, mirrored ceilings with LED and color changing lighting, custom bars with ice chests and glasses, and a custom sound system featuring two sub-woofers, an iPod docking station, and 42-inch televisions.



In addition to its new luxury F550 limos, the Edmonton limousine service features luxury stretch Lincoln Town cars, Lincoln Navigators, Ford Expeditions, and Ford Excursions. According to a spokesperson, “At Eternity Limousines, our goal is to be Edmonton’s first choice in luxury limousine service, which is why we proudly offer the city’s largest selection of SUV style limousines.” The premier Edmonton limo service offers limousine packages for events like weddings, anniversaries, concerts, nights on the town, graduations, sporting events, and more.



About Eternity Limos

For a number of years, Eternity Limos has been helping the local community create memories that last with its luxury Edmonton limousines and quality service. It takes pride in hiring only experienced professionals as drivers and maintaining it's fleet immaculately to ensure only the best for its clients. For a one of a kind experience in Edmonton, St. Albert, Leduc, Stony Plain, and other cities nearby, the very best choice for limousine service is Eternity Limos. For more detail please visit, http://www.eternitylimos.com/.