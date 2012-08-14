Eternity Limousines Announces Edmonton's First 20 Passenger Limo

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- One of the premiere chauffer and limousine companies in Edmonton, Alberta, Eternity Limousines now has the first 20-passenger F550 Limousine available to its business and individual clients. Providing plenty of space for an entire wedding party, these roomy and luxurious vehicles are particularly well suited for the transportation needs of any special celebration. Eternity Limousines invites customers to call for a custom quote, and to experience a whole new level of luxury.



Eternity Limousines specializes in helping create memorable celebrations with their fleet of luxurious stretched limousines.



Many different vehicles are available, including a Stretched Lincoln Town Car, Stretched Ford Excursion SUV and a Stretched Lincoln Navigator Limousine. All of these vehicles are equipped with luxurious leather interiors, mood lighting and sound, privacy divided and a beverage bar with a liquor license. Eternity Limousines can accommodate client’s special occasion transportation needs.



Eternity Limousine can assist with corporate transportation needs and accommodate last minute transportation needs. Requesting service or a quote can be as easy as calling or sending a quick email.



To learn more about Eternity Limousines, visit their website at http://www.eternitylimos.com. The company’s staff accepts inquiries from customers at 1-780-474-0600.



About Eternity Limousine

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Eternity Limousines provides Chauffer and limousine service to enhance your special celebrations and business transportation needs. They have a varied selection of limousines that can accommodate their customers every need.