Eternity Limousines Provides Special Event Transportation

Edmonton, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Special occasions become even more memorable with luxurious and convenient chauffeured transportation from Eternity Limousines. As one of the leading Edmonton limo service providers, Eternity Limousines offers a selection of the latest limousines ideal for all special occasions. Whether it is a wedding, senior prom, romantic getaway or an important business function, this Edmonton limo service will enhance the overall experience.



Eternity Limousines Edmonton limo service is specialized for the most important occasions. Drivers are punctual, accommodating and trained to provide a true sense of luxury for their clients. This Edmonton limo service features the latest fleet of black and white limousine models with state-of-the-art lighting, chic leather interiors and more. From Lincoln Town Cars to stretch limos for up to 20 passengers, Eternity Limousines has the perfect transportation for any occasion.



With the pre-planning services offered by Eternity Limousines, clients booking this Edmonton limo service can make special requests and tailor their chauffeured transportation experience with options such as red carpet service, as well as champagne for toasting. From the initial call to the final drop off, clients of Eternity Limousines will find this Edmonton limo service exceptionally professional and highly qualified to meet all chaffered transportation needs.



To make it easier for clients to select the right limousine for their special occasion, Eternity Limousines provides a complete photos gallery of their vehicle fleet online. Clients can view the interior and exterior of the vehicles, ensuring that they make the right choice for their Edmonton limo service needs. With one of the largest selection of limo vehicles available, this Edmonton limo service is the ideal choice for all of life’s special moments.



To book a limousine for an upcoming special occasion, visit www.eternitylimos.com or contact Eternity Limousines at (780) 474-0600 or rick@eternitylimos.com.



About Eternity Limousines

At Eternity Limousines, the goal is to be Edmonton’s first choice in chauffeured transportation. The 2008 Lincoln Navigators are Edmonton’s most luxurious limousines. Clients choose a custom designed midnight black or pearl white limousine - whichever best suits the occasion. Enjoy the modern comforts and prestige feeling of Edmonton’s leading limousine service provider.