Scope of the Study

e-Textbooks and multimedia in higher education offers diverse learning styles and availability of books and lectures in digital form. The sales of eBooks had surpassed printed paperback books, with sales predicted to increase significantly as electronic devices such as Kindles, iPads, Smartphones and tablet computers become ever more ubiquitous. Various publishers are moving into the delivery of content for online learning platforms such as Pearson's MyLab, Blackboard ePacks and Cengage Learning encompassing a wide range of interactive course components such as multimedia resources, interactive exercises and assessment activities for students and instructor support materials.



Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of electronic gadgets in emerging economies

surge in demand for effective e-Learning



Market Trend

Rising adoption of cloud based services for access anywhere and anytime globally



Restraints

High initial investment

Slow internet connectivity in underdeveloped economies

The limitations of PDF formats for e-Texts



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market: Vocational Training , Professional Education , Skill Development and Others



Key Applications/end-users of Global eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market: University , College , Research & Development Firm and Others



Top Players in the Market are: Amazon (United States) , Barnes & Noble Booksellers (United States) , CourseSmart (United States) , Coursera Inc. (United States) , Chegg Inc. (United States) , Inkling (United States) , McGraw-Hill Education (United States) , Macmillan Education (United Kingdom) and Elsevier (Netherlands)



Region Included are: South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global eTextbooks and multimedia in higher education market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



