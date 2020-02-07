ETextbooks and Multimedia in Higher Education Market to Witness Stunning Growth with Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Amazon, CourseSmart

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global ETextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. ETextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Loan Origination Software. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon (United States), Barnes & Noble Booksellers (United States), CourseSmart (United States), Coursera Inc. (United States), Chegg Inc. (United States), Inkling (United States), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Macmillan Education (United Kingdom) and Elsevier (Netherlands)



e-Textbooks and multimedia in higher education rapidly changing the learning styles and availability of books and lectures in digital form. The availability of digital materials is growing due to significant sales numerous electronic devices such as smartphones, kindles, iPads and tablet & computers become ever more ubiquitous. In the current scenario, many publishers including Pearson's MyLab, Blackboard e-Packs and Cengage learning are moving into the delivery of content for online learning platforms.



The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players.



Market Drivers

- Increasing adoption of electronic gadgets in emerging economies

- surge in demand for effective e-Learning



Market Trend

- Rising adoption of cloud based services for access anywhere and anytime globally



Restraints

- High Initial Investment

- Slow Internet Connectivity in Underdeveloped Economies

- The Limitations of Pdf Formats For E-Texts



Opportunities

- Surging Adoption of Online Educations in Developing Countries



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global ETextbooks and multimedia in higher education is segmented by following Product Types:

by Application (Vocational Training, Professional Education, Skill Development, Others), End User (University, College, Research & Development Firm, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.







Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global ETextbooks and multimedia in higher education Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



