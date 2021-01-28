New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- The global ETFE market is predicted to reach USD 0.73 billion by 2027 from USD 0.28 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 8.1%. ETFE (ethylene tetrafluroethylene) is a plastic polymer used for the production of novel and lightweight alternatives to glass panels. It is as translucent as glass but is only 1% of the total glass weight. The ETFE can last up to 30 years.



The key players of the market include:



Daikin Industries, Structurflex, Architen Landrell, DuPont USA, Quadrant Plastic Composites AG, Ensinger and The Chemours Company.



Market Drivers:



ETFE is preferred over glass owing to its unique properties – it is lightweight, recyclable, and eco-friendly – which has played a significant role in increasing the demand for the ETFE market. It has high-temperature resistance and good electrical properties. It offers structural stability and extreme weather tolerance, which are some key factors boosting the market growth. Usage of ETFE in various applications such as tubes, wires, coating, and membranes are the driving factors for the ETFE market. ETFE is 100% recyclable and eco-friendly. Thus, the increasing acceptance of using ETFE is boosting the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ETFE market on the basis of type, techniques, application and region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Granule

Powder



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cables and Wires

Tubes

Membranes

Coatings

Panels

Others



Techniques (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Injection

Extrusion

Rotational



Regional Analysis:



North America has a market share of 51.5%, followed by Europe at 26.1%. The availability of low-wage laborers and easy access to economical and accessible raw material is attributed to the growth of the Asia Pacific region. Countries like India, China, and Indonesia are major producers of ETFE in the APAC region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The versatility of application such as wires, tubes, cables, coating and membranes along with the feature of bio-degradability, act as the driving factors for the market. EFTE is 100% recyclable making it all the more attractive, given the rising awareness towards environment protection. This has been one of the key factors increasing the demand.



The EFTE is flexible, can be stretched up to 3 times and remain taut with variation in size, can be shaped into curvatures and can have multiple, movable layers. Such features make it all the more an attractive alternative for glass.



The granule form of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene can be both, extruded and injected to convert it to films & sheets, wires & cables, and tubes, which are then used by various industries such as architecture, automotive, chemical processing, and others. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.



In case of applications, Cables and Wires are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%. In the present scenario, Membranes dominate the market with a market share of 36.5%...Continued



