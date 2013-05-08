ETG Search Helps Top Level Executives Get the Job, on Track to Meet 90-Percent Placement Goals in 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- The jobs market for top executives is fiercely competitive, which makes the feat of “getting the interview” impressive. But getting an interview is only half the battle; the candidate who secures job placement wins. ETG Search , a Houston-based executive job search firm , specializes in the placement of top-level candidates for private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms. With a rock-solid, 100-percent interview rate and 82-percent placement rate during 2012, the company has set a goal of 90-percent (or better) placement for 2013. The company is on the fast track to exceed this goal, and a review of current numbers is promising.



According to published reports for the week ending March 10, ETG Search has placed five executive-level candidates (2 CEO, 2 CFO, and one CIO), each position falling within the $250K-$500K salary range. To date, the company currently holds a 100-percent interview and 78-percent placement rate. Indeed, these numbers are impressive, and the company achieves sustained success with much effort.



“We don’t just mail out resumes to a list of hiring authorities and hope something sticks,” says ETG Search associate partner Wesley Strauss. “We work diligently to place our candidates, by searching through numerous sources to identify job opportunities to which the candidate’s skills, abilities and personality match to a 95-percent or greater probability.”



By using a share-cost approach, ETG Search utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve job placement for domestic and international executives. The company has placed candidates with several prominent corporations, including Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., MasterCard and Hewlett-Packard Development Company, to name just a few. The firm only accepts top-quality executives into the program.



ETG Search is able to serve mid to high-level executives with target incomes of $150,000 up to several million dollars.



