Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Investor Alert: Investigation over Executive Compensation Practice

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Ethan Allen Interiors’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $590.05 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to $729.37 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Loss of $44.32 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $49.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012.



Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) grew from $7.10 per share in March 2009 to as high as $27.38 per share in March 2012.



The compensation of certain to officials at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) rose between 2011 and 2012. For instance the Chairman of the Board, President and CEO’s pay rose from over $1.96 million in 2011 to over $6.81 million in 2012 and the CFO’s compensation increased from over $264,000 in 2011 to over $311,000 in 2012



