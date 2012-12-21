Ethan Kosmin Joins Nationwide Insurance as a Principal Agent

Plymouth Meeting, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- The modern world can be a pretty impersonal place. In the past people had human interaction in their business dealings. Perhaps they were even friends, or at least friendly acquaintances. Now people mostly deal with large, faceless corporations. However some people in the insurance industry are changing all that. They are providing a more personal service to their clients, but with the same market leading policies that multi-national businesses bring.



One insurance related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is MyAgentEthan.com. This is the website of Ethan Kosmin, an insurance agent who is leading the personal service revolution. Mr. Kosmin has built an enviable reputation on the back of his honest, friendly and above all personal service to his clients. Mr. Kosmin has recently joined Nationwide Insurance as a Principal Agent, which has further boosted his ability to give great prices and service.



Mr. Kosmin offers a full range of insurance services, including vehicle insurance, property insurance and life insurance. He also offers insurance policies to business clients.



The MyAgentEthan.com website is absolutely packed with useful editorial content about all types of insurance. There are dozens of informative articles, each of them dealing with a different type of insurance policy. It serves as a useful educational resource for anyone who is interested in learning more about insurance.



Mr. Kosmin commented: “A lot of people think that insurance is all about crunching numbers and pushing paper. For me, that’s not the case at all. Insurance is a people business. It’s all about hard working people taking steps to protect their loved ones, and safeguard the things they have worked so hard for. That’s why I got into this business, not to sit behind a computer and enter numbers into a spreadsheet, but to help people keep themselves and their families safe from life’s unexpected moments. I genuinely believe that people are better served by a personal service. Some might call me old fashioned, but I think it’s important to be Ethan Kosmin, and not Insurance Agent #49384. Of course, I’m also Ethan Kosmin, Nationwide Insurance Agent. With my personal service, and the strength and steadfastness of Nationwide Insurance behind me, I know that I can serve my clients better than anyone else.”



About MyAgentEthan.com

MyAgentEthan.com is the home page of Ethan Kosmin, a Pennsylvania auto insurance, home insurance and life insurance agent.



For more information please visit http://MyAgentEthan.com