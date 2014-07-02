Ethanol Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Ethanol is a volatile, colorless and flammable alcohol. Major industrial applications of ethanol include pharmaceutical, alcoholic beverages, chemical feedstock, fuel and others. Ethanol is produced from petrochemical derivatives by distillation and from carbon rich raw material through fermentation process. Ethanol is also used as psychoactive and recreational drug across the world. Alcoholic beverages forms the major part of ethanol market; these beverages include beer, cider, ale, wine, spirits and others.



Growing automobile industry is expected to drive the ethanol market as it is being used as a fuel and fuel additives for automobiles. Increasing population and disposable income of consumers in developing countries is driving the automobile market. Further, presence of stringent government regulations in developed countries are expected to drive the market as ethanol is cheaper and releases less carbon emissions than traditional crude oil. In addition, rising crude oil prices and volatility in supply is expected to drive the market as ethanol is used as alternative energy source to oil.



Ethanol is an important component of alcoholic beverages and rising demand for beverages is expected to subsequently drive the market for ethanol. Rising demand for high quality alcoholic beverages from developed counties is expected to fuel the ethanol demand. Consumer groups from developing countries are shifting towards high purity ethanol based beverages owing to changing life style and increasing disposable income. However, rising demand for electric car and/or hybrid care demand is expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, rise in raw material price and use of substitutes for alcoholic beverages is expected to hamper the market growth. Stringent government regulations make the production of ethanol costly as high level of purity is required in the alcoholic drinks. Rising demand for liquid fuel, alternative source to oil and development of rural economy is expected to provide immense opportunities for the players in the market. Ethanol production from carbon rich crops that include corn, sugar crops and others is expected to drive the rural development. Technological advances are expected to provide opportunity for fermentation based ethanol production as changing tastes and preferences of consumers is driving the alcoholic beverage industry.



North America was the largest consumer of ethanol owing to its use in liquid fuels as an alternative to crude oils. Government policies regarding use of ethanol in fuels is expected to drive the market in this region. Asia Pacific followed North America in terms of consumption of ethanol. Rising demand for automobiles owing to increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific region. Europe was the largest consumer of alcoholic beverages which ultimately drives the ethanol market. Increasing demand from developing countries and rising consumption from young generation is expected to drive the market. Rising demand for alcoholic beverages in all the regions is expected to boost the demand for ethanol.



Some of the key players in this market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Advanced Bioenergy LLC, SThe Andersons Inc., Pernod Richard, United Breweries, Aventine renewable Energy, Stake Technology, Cargill Corporation, Alternative Energy Sources, British Petroleum, Heinken, Diago, Kirin, AB Miller, Pure Energy Inc., VeraSun Renewable Energy and amongst others.



