Ethanol Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2030 : ADM, POET, LLC, Valero Energy Corporation, Flint Hills Resources

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Ethanol Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global ethanol market accounted forover US $19.71 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from2020 to 2030.



The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis,which presently has no therapeutic solution such as vaccines or drugs. Hence, countries & governments are taking serious decisions, including locking down the country for months or beyond, to control the spread of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). As a result, there is a hugedrop in the demand for gasoline due to the unavailability of transportation. For instance, according to the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA),in the U.S., the sale of ethanol fell by approximately US$ 10 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, more than 70 ethanol production facilities have been fully dysfunctional.



Top Players are:



Some of the prominent players in the ethanol market include ADM, POET, LLC, Valero Energy Corporation, Flint Hills Resources, Cargill Incorporated, The Andersons, Inc., and BP p.l.c., among others.



Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/326



On the other side, sanitizers have been playing a vital role in controlling the spread of this virus, resulting inthehigh demand for sanitizers across the globe. Moreover, government regulations to manufacture sanitizers with more than 70% of alcohol content are positively impacting the market growth of ethanol. Various government initiatives to promote bio-based fuels due to rising environmental concernsare further driving market growth. Additionally, the growing use of food-grade ethanol to manufacture concentrated flavors is supplementing this growth.



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the extensive use of ethanol as a fuel. Also, the high consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region boostedthis growth. Currently, the ethanol market in North America has been facing various challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the increasing demand for sanitizers is supplementing market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing use of ethanol as a solvent to manufacture varnishes and perfumes.



Avail sample copy of report (for early services, use business email id) @

https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/326



Most important types of Ethanol Market products covered in this report:

Bio-Ethanol and Synthetic Ethanol



Most important types of Ethanol Market products covered in this report:

Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, Textiles, and Cosmetics & Personal Care



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years - 2016 & 2017; Base Year - 2018; Forecast Years - 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecast Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Go for Interesting Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/326



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.



Contact Us:

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Website: www.marketindustryreports.com