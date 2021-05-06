New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The Global Ethanolamines Market is expected to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A growing demand for ethanolamines from the metallurgy industry is one the significant factors influencing market growth. Ethanolamines often find application as neutralizers of acidic constituent, primarily responsible for the corrosion of metal surfaces, in lubricants. This chemical is used to provide alkalinity to water-soluble grinding and cutting fluids, needed to offer protection from rusting. Moreover, it is deployed as an intermediate in the production of emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, and biocides, among others.



Monoethanolamine often finds application as a preferred solvent in carbon CO2 (carbon dioxide) scrubbing processes. Recently, these types of scrubbing systems are increasingly being built is attributed to the growing focus on carbon dioxide capture and sequestration (CCS) notion related to initiatives for CO2-free power generation. Technological development of this solvent absorption system along with its exceptional features, including fast reaction kinetics, high loading capacity for carbon dioxide at low partial pressures, and high removal efficiencies, are likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



Additionally, ethanolamine is used in forming of emulsions in the cosmetic industry by reducing the surface tension of the substances to be emulsified to facilitate the blending of water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients. Also, it finds usage in controlling the pH level of cosmetic products.



By product type, monoethanolamine contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. It is chiefly used as feedstock in the production of detergents, polishes, emulsifiers, corrosion inhibitors, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. The potential demand for monoethanolamine is in ethylene amines and triazines markets.

By application, surfactants dominated the market size in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the period 2019-2027. The application of ethanolamines in surfactants is used to remove dirt, stains, and dirt. DEA is a commonly used ingredient in industrial cleaning products, including industrial strength detergents and engine degreasers, as it breaks down oil and grease.

By industry vertical, metallurgy industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period, attributed to a growing demand from the end-user industries including metallurgy, construction, and cosmetics, among others, and a rise in the level of disposable income in countries, such as China & India.

Key participants include Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, CNPC, BASF SE, Alkyl Amines Chemical Ltd., Daicel Chemical Industries, Thai Ethanolamines Company, INEOS Oxide Limited, Celanese Corporation, and AkzoNobel, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Monoethanolamine (MEA)

Diethanolamine (DEA)

Triethanolamine (TEA)



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Surfactants

Absorbents

Lubricants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Solvents

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Metallurgy

Agriculture

Construction

Cosmetic

Oil & Gas

Textile

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Ethanolamines market and its competitive landscape.



