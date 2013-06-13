Ethereal Management Models Appearing in Real Housewives of Miami Event

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Miami’s own Ethereal Management Talent and Model Agency will be landing several appearances this year on television, making this young company one of the most successful modeling agencies in the United States to keep watching. Their foray into the world of TV will begin on May 29 with several of their models appearing on The Real Housewives of Miami.



Lea Black, the show’s most spicy and always controversial Housewife, has recently held an event for her handbag line, and models Diane Trif, Debbie Obile, Ashley Hewlett and Patricia Ysabella all made the cut. In Black’s event, these young ladies were all wearing design creations by Rene Ruiz and are confirmed to appear in the May 29 event.



Channel 6 news of Miami were on site during the original taping, but show creators are remaining tight lipped about the specifics of the episode, saying “You’ll have to tune in on Bravo Channel of the “Housewives” franchise to see what happens”.



About Ethereal Management

Ethereal Management is known to be the powerhouse of top notch talent scouts and agents always in the lead of today’s fashion and film industry. EM is also a leader in talent and model management committed in nurturing talents from amateurs to fully fledged professionals in motion pictures and international fashion. For more information about Ethereal Management, please visit: www.etherealmanagement.com



