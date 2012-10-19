Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers Market - Global and China Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Ethernet over Coax (EoC) is the term used for Ethernet data transfer systems that make use of coaxial cables to transfer Ethernet data signals between two or more sites. Ethernet over Coax equipment market is growing significantly due to the number of advantages offered by this technology like faster data transfer and better connectivity. Data transport over the coaxial cables is done by two methods:



- Baseband RF

- Modulated RF



Baseband systems are called passive systems while those using modulated RF are termed as active systems due to the fact that they require active devices on both side of network.



Read More: Ethernet over Coax Equipment and Subscribers Market



Ethernet over coaxial cable is a non-modem system designed for delivery of full duplex, synchronous high speed data transfer over existing coaxial cable. It provides 100BaseT full wire speed Ethernet and power over same coaxial cable. All these advantages, altogether, are contributing to the growth of Ethernet over Coax equipment market.



Market Segmentation



Based on Application



- Video Surveillance

- Satellite Cabling

- Residential and Hotel Applications

- Pipe and Tunnel Inspection

- Deep Sea Exploration

- Rail

- Radar Systems



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



Browse More Market Reports On Technology And Media Market



It is the comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, market restraints, market structure, and future market predictions for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top market players. Report provides review of micro and macro factors significant from point of view of new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Some of the key players dominating this market are Veracity, Technetix, NVT, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Swire Pacific Ltd., Noble Group Ltd., Orkla, Sumitomo Corp., China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Bidvest Group, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., NaspersLtd., and others.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ethernet-over-coax-equipment-and-subscribers-market.html



Reasons for Buying this Report



- It provides impact analysis for different factors driving and restraining market growth during the forecast period

- It provides seven years forecast assess on how market is predicted to grow

- It helps in clearly understanding about key product segments, leading market players and their strategies

- It provides up-to-date analysis of latest market trends in industry

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on current industry

- It helps in making more informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of market trends



For More Information visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com