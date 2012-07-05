Ethnic Hair, Skin, and Cosmetics Products in the U.S., 8th Edition

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- There is good reason to be optimistic about ethnic hair, skin, and cosmetics products in the United States, and for marketers to be ramping up in new products and marketing campaigns now rather than later. With the rapid expansion of racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S. over the next ten years, ethnic health and beauty care product (EHBC) marketers have a fast growing target market. Hispanic, African-American, and Asian population growth is far outpacing that of whites, with minorities expected to collectively be the majority of the U.S. population as soon as 2042.



Compared to many consumer packaged goods categories, EHBC did remarkably well during the recession, continuing to chart steady growth even though U.S. minorities were especially hard hit by the economic downturn, including in terms of high unemployment rates. The loyalty of the minority populations to their HBC products kept the market on track to resume impressive growth as soon as economic conditions began to improve.



During 2010, the EHBC market posted growth of nearly 13%, and during 2011 the market continued to advance at a healthy pace to reach almost $3 billion.



As more and more EHBC products are introduced, they are meeting the needs of people of color that had previously been either ignored or mis-marketed to. As of 2012, market drivers include a desire for more natural products; greater participation in HBC categories on the part of men overall, but especially men of color; and the surge of innovative, better quality products entering the market. At the same time, ethnic consumers still spend vastly more on general market HBC products than they do on targeted ones, a discrepancy that highlights the opportunity for EHBC marketers to dramatically expand their reach.



This completely updated Packaged Facts report examines the market for EHBC products within the context of broader HBC trends in new product development and marketing, segmenting EHBC into three categories: hair care, skin care, and color cosmetics. Fully exposing the driving forces behind this market, the report analyzes market size and drivers, new product introductions, and competitive strategies, as well as the social and lifestyle patterns shaping the fortunes of ethnic health and beauty care products. Marketer and brand profiles specific to each of the three categories help to define the relationship between consumer attitudes and new product development and marketing strategy.



