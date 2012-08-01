Ethnicraft Launches Online Furniture Store in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Ethnicraft, an international company that specializes in teak home furniture, has just launched its online store in Singapore.



This recent launch will allow the company to reach even more customers who are interested in purchasing its durable, high-quality and attractive teak furniture. The Singapore online furniture store uses solid teak to make its products. The wood comes from two sources: either teak plantations or from Javanese timber reclaimed from neglected buildings.



“Ethnicraft works with the Indonesian government who insists on strict annual replanting and enforces policies restricting the size and number of trees felled each year,” an article on the website noted, adding that the company is careful to select only the best-quality wood for its furniture.



“This pertains to the knots, splits and ‘occasional imperfections’ that enhance and add to the beauty and character of the designs. Variations in wood grain, texture, color and other natural characteristics are inherent to solid wood.”



The online furniture Singapore based store believes in the design theory that form follows function. Its simple yet functional designs mean that each piece of living room, kitchen or bedroom furniture will fit in well into any home.



Customers are welcome to visit the Ethnicraft website at any time to browse through the large selection of teak furniture. Selecting “Products” will bring up the various selections including accessories, living room furniture, and more. Each piece of furniture is accompanied by a full color photo as well as its dimensions, pricing information, and additional pictures of what it looks like when set up in an actual room.



All of Ethnicraft’s products are readily stocked in Singapore and can be delivered quickly within two weeks. Aside from the online store, interested buyers also have the choice of visiting their brick-and-mortar showroom in Singapore that is available for private viewing with an appointment.



The website also features educational articles about teak wood that include tips and advice on how to help maintain it over time. Because teak is a dense hardwood with high natural oil content, it repels moisture very well. However, the furniture that Ethnicraft sells is designed for indoor use only.



To keep the furniture as clean and stain-free as possible, it is recommended that people sponge it off with a mild solution of soap and water. Over time, an article on the website noted, the teak wood will absorb more and more of the soap, which will make it naturally resistant to stains and marks.



About Ethnicraft:



Ethnicraft is an international company with sales offices in Belgium, France, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong. It manages four production sites with more than 2,000 employees in Indonesia, Vietnam and Serbia. Ethnicraft products are distributed by 1,200 furniture retailers in more than 50 countries across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.ethnicraft-online.com.sg