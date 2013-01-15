Ethyl Acetate Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Ethyl Acetate Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand Ethyl Acetate industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Ethyl Acetate industry in Thailand. The report covers Thailand Ethyl Acetate plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Ethyl Acetate demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data in Thailand. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand Ethyl Acetate industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Ethyl Acetate industry supply scenario in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Ethyl Acetate plants in Thailand with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Ethyl Acetate industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Ethyl Acetate industry in Thailand
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Ethyl Acetate industry in Thailand
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Ethyl Acetate industry in Thailand
- Understand the market positioning of Ethyl Acetate producers in Thailand
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/92298/ethyl-acetate-industry-outlook-in-thailand-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html