Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2020



The ethyl alcohol market consists of sales of ethyl alcohol and related services. Ethyl alcohol is used as a solvent in the synthesis of other organic chemicals, as an ingredient in alcoholic beverages like beer, wine or brandy, and as a gasoline additive in the automotive industry. Ethyl alcohol also known as ethanol or grain alcohol is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid industrially used as a chemical intermediate to make pharmaceutical ingredients or as a solvent.



The ethyl alcohol market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest region in the ethyl alcohol market. The ethyl alcohol market covered in this report is segmented by end use industry into automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, others. It is also segmented by feedstock type into coarse-grain based ethanol, sugarcane based ethanol, wheat-based ethanol



The global ethyl alcohol manufacturing market was worth $493.49 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $657.24 billion by 2023.



Top Leading Companies mentioned are



Advanced Bioenergy LLC, Andersons Ethanol Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aventine Renewable Energy, Braskem, British Petroleum, Cargill Corporation, Green Plains Inc., Kirin Holding Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV



inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013778/ethyl-alcohol-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-end-use-industry-automotive-food-and-beverages-pharmaceutical-personal-care-others-2-by-feedstock-type-coarse-grain-based-ethanol-sugarcane-based-ethanol-wheat-based-ethanol-covering-advanced-bioenergy-llc-andersons-ethanol-group-archer-daniels-midland-company-aventine-renewable-energy-braskem/inquiry?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



Rising demand for ethanol in the food processing industry is contributing to the growth of the ethyl alcohol market. It is used as an intoxicating ingredient in manufacturing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as vodka and gin. Additionally, ethyl alcohol is also used as a natural product in non-alcoholic beverages. Due to increased ready-to-eat, frozen and packaged foods, the food processing industry is growing significantly. As a result, the demand from the food processing industry has also increased due to growing population through new births and migrations, which further increases the industry's production and demand for ethanol. The demand for ethanol in the food processing industry will lead to the expansion of the global market for ethyl alcohol. For example, in India, the ethanol market is expected to grow from $2.50 billion in 2018 to $7.38 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.50% due to ethanol use in applications such as food and beverages. Rising demand for ethanol in food processing industry is expected to boost the demand for ethyl alcohol during the forecast period, driving the market.



News and Latest Developments:



In October 2019, The Andersons, Inc., a USA-based company specialized in agriculture, grain, rail, plant nutrients, and ethanol merged with Marathon Petroleum Corp. to form a new entity, The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC. The merger is expected to enhance and broaden the ethyl alcohol facilities. The ethyl alcohol facilities in the merger include those in Albion, Mich, Clymers, Ind, and Greenville, Ohio. Marathon Petroleum Corp. is a USA-based petroleum refining company that specializes in refining, supplying, marketing, and transporting petroleum products.



Essential points covered in Global Ethyl Alcohol Market2020 Research are:-



What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

What are the key factors driving the global Ethyl Alcohol market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Ethyl Alcohol market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Ethyl Alcohol market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Ethyl Alcohol market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Ethyl Alcohol market?



Buy Now:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013778?mode=su?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Ethyl Alcohol market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Ethyl Alcohol in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Ethyl Alcohol market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Ethyl Alcohol market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Reasons for Buying this Report:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for Ethyl Alcohol.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013778/ethyl-alcohol-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-end-use-industry-automotive-food-and-beverages-pharmaceutical-personal-care-others-2-by-feedstock-type-coarse-grain-based-ethanol-sugarcane-based-ethanol-wheat-based-ethanol-covering-advanced-bioenergy-llc-andersons-ethanol-group-archer-daniels-midland-company-aventine-renewable-energy-braskem?source=Releasewire&Mode=NG23



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Ethyl Alcohol on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Ethyl Alcohol Market and assist manufacturers and Ethyl Alcohol organization to better grasp the development course of Ethyl Alcohol Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact US:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales)-Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687



sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com