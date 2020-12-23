New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The increasing usage of the compound in paints and coating due to its cross-linking characteristics and benefits as a binding agent will contribute to market growth. It can provide moisture resistance to wall surfaces and protect the paint, which is expected to positively impact market demand. On the other hand, as the compound is flammable and toxic, it is associated with some health ailments, which may hinder the growth of the market.



The Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market is estimated to garner a valuation of USD 720 million by 2027 from USD 529.77 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of around 3.7% through the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives and contributions towards construction have aided in the rising investments in infrastructural development. Ethyl polysilicate is used as a binding agent in paints and coatings due to its benefits of high adhesion, fast curing, and resistance against UV radiations, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.



The leading companies profiled in the Ethyl Polysilicate Market report include:



Evnoik, Wacker, Zhangjiagang Longtai, Jinzhou Longhua Petrochemical Co.Ltd., Tritech Catalyst and Intermediate Pvt. Ltd., Nangtong Chengua Chemical Factory, Zhangjiagang Fortune Chemical Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Xinya Chemical Co. Ltd., USI Chemical, Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Colcoat Co. Ltd., Momentive, Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone Yajie Chemical Trade Co.,Ltd., Changzhou Wujin Hengye Chemical Co. Ltd, ZhejiangZhengbangOrganosilicon Co.,Ltd., and Wuxi Hongfu Silicon Industry Technology Co. Ltd.



Market Drivers:



The growing use of the compound in paints and coatings would contribute to the market growth due to its cross-linking features and benefits as a binding agent. It can provide wall surfaces with moisture resistance and protect the paint, which is expected to affect market demand positively. Rising government schemes and construction contributions have helped to increase investment in the growth of infrastructure. Owing to its advantages of high adhesion, quick curing and resistance to UV radiation, ethyl polysilicate is used as a binding agent in paints and coatings, which is expected to contribute to market growth in the coming years.



Segments covered in this report:



This report on the Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country-level, provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-use vertical, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Ethyl Polysilicate 28

Ethyl Polysilicate 32

Ethyl Polysilicate 40



Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Adhesive Agent

Cross-linking Agent

Residential Binding Agent

Synthesis of Silica



End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



Chemicals

Metals

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Optical



Regional Outlook:



Infrastructural development and increasing renovation projects in North America are expected to enhance market demand during the forecast period. The growing chemical market will be the reason for the progress of the European sector, growing at a CAGR of nearly 3.8% by 2027. The Asia Pacific ethyl polysilicate market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, observing a growth rate of over 5% by 2027, due to the development of the regional textile industry.



